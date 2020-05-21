Escapist Indie Showcase Recap

If you live and breathe indie games, this was a seven course meal - but how much Switch did it have?

The Escapist Magazine held their indie showcase today in lieu of E3, running at 2 hours and 10 minutes long. During the course of the show, seven new games were announced for Switch and 11 games received new updates or at least had new footage shown.

New Games

Drive Buy is a multiplayer game that involves groups of drivers competing to deliver the most packages - or destroy the other team to take their packages. Launching in July 2020, it will feature crossplay with the PC version.

Deleveled is a single-screen puzzle game in which a pair of blocks with identical movement have to reach a group of exits, but have to deal with gravity retention and a horde of other obstacles to get there. It is slated for a "summer" release.

Jack Move is a turn-based RPG with retro styled graphics and a battle system that involves using rhythm minigames to "hack the world". No release window was given beyond 2021.

Proto Corgi, currently slated for November, is a new colorful scrolling shooter in which a corgi has to save themselves and the planet from a horde of cute monsters.

Unto The End combines exploration and what the developer referred to as "Punch-Out style" puzzle based combat. No release window was given.

Disjunction was revealed for Switch, and is a cyberpunk action RPG with an overhead perspective that follows the intertwining lives of a trio of characters.

Hyper Brawl Tournament will launch in summer 2020, and is a 2v2 flying disc game. When not creating massive, screen-spanning curves to get the disc into a net, players will have multiple weapon options with which to beat their opponents down.

Among the games that had new information were Helheim Hassle, from the developers of Manual Samuel. The limb-focused adventure game will release on August 18. The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild (Tumblestone, The Bridge) also updated two outstanding games: twin-stick slasher Break Point (summer 2020) and sailing roguelike Sail Forth ("later this year"). New trailers were also shown for the following: Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Remastered, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Hotshot Racing, Axiom Verge 2, Eldest Souls, Skully, Quantum League, and Roki.