Prinny 1+2 Exploded And Reloaded Spawning On Switch October 13

It's an explosive adventure, dood.

The sacrifical lambs known as Prinnies will be invading the Switch this fall in a compilation of action games.

Prinny 1+2: Exploded and Reloaded is a remastered compilation of games launching on October 13. The original games, Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero and Prinny: Dawn Of Operation Panties, Dood were released on the PlayStation Portable in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

The two games are action-focused platformers that involve the Disgaea series mascot attempting to survive to complete tasks for the dark lord Etna. A side mode is available in both games that stars unofficial Nippon Ichi Software mascot Asagi.