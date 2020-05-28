Crystal Chronicles Remaster Experiences August 27 Release

There's a hole in my bucket dear Liza, dear Liza...

Seemingly the last post-SNES Final Fantasy to be remastered finally has a release date for Switch.

Square Enix have confirmed August 27 as the worldwide launch date for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered. No word has been given regarding a physical Switch release for North America or Europe, though one will be available in Japan.

The remastered version of the 2003 GameCube/GBA connectivity title will feature cross-platform online multiplayer between Switch, mobile platforms, and the PlayStation 4.