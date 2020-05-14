Tricky Towers To Receive a Limited Collector's Edition

There won't be towers of this copy available.

Super Rare Games is back at it again. The company produces limited physical editions of some of the best indie games you can find in the Nintendo eShop. Previously they've released physical copies of titles like Little Inferno, Octahedron and Snake Pass. Their newest release, which will be available to order starting on May 28th, is the clever multiplayer physics-based tower builder Tricky Towers.

Developed by BlitWorks and originally released for the Nintendo Switch back in 2018, in Tricky Towers you stack bricks on top of one another to create as high a tower as possible while also trying to topple your opponents towers. There are several power-ups available that allow you to balance out your tower or strike your foe's tower with powerful spells. The original Switch release was followed-up by several DLC packs that featured new bricks, characters and skins and luckily the Collector's Edition will include all the six DLC packs. In addition this collector's edition also comes with a 12-page full colour manual, a sticker, trading cards that are part of the Super Rare Games' releases and of course the game on a cartridge. The Collector's Edition will be 'super rare' indeed and is limited to only 4000 copies. The approximate retail price will be $33 and is sold exclusively at Super Rare Games' Website

Our associate editor Mitchell Parton was quite a fan of the game back in 2018 when he reviewed it for Nintendo World Report. You can read his full review here. Will you be trying to score one of these limited Collector's Editions? Let us know in talkback!