You Might Have Missed: Tricky Towers

Stacking your way to victory!

As video game journalists, often we see ourselves reviewing or talking about games, but rarely giving it a second chance or look after release. This privilege is mostly reserved for the titles that are graded as masterpieces or classics in their own right. But sometimes there's joy to be found in the smaller titles. The enjoyable 7's of video gaming, if you wish. In "You Might Have Missed" we try to look back at some of these smaller titles that, for one reason or another, are back in the spotlight. These titles might provide some fun in case you're looking for a game that is something slightly older, but still fun to play.

For this first episode, I'm taking a look at the multiplayer puzzle game Tricky Towers, which released on the Switch back in October of 2018. The publisher Super Rare Games gave this game a pretty new box and released the game for the first time on a physical cartridge, but even if you haven't bought this limited edition, there are still plenty of reasons for you to pick up this game as I try to show in this video.

Are there any other games that are worth revisiting or that others might have missed? Let us know in Talkback!