Including transactions both micro and macro.

Bethesda has rolled a stealth check for their release of the Elder Scrolls: Blades.

The free-to-play rendition of the Elder Scrolls series is now live on the Switch eShop. A free download, there is a "Starter Pack" with a weapon, armor, and money for US$14.99 or money purchase transactions that range up to US$99.99.

Originally revealed at E3 2018, Blades was previously released on iOS and Android platforms.