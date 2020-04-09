Custom Cross-Platform Online Mode Coming to Super Mega Baseball 3 This Summer

The game's Pennant Race mode is getting much more options.

Super Mega Baseball 3 still isn't out for a few more days, but Metalhead Software is ready to show off the first major free update for the game.

Custom Pennant Race is the new mode, an iteration of the existing Pennant Race mode that was introduced in Super Mega Baseball 2 and is also in the base Super Mega Baseball 3. The custom version of the mode allows players to create their own custom challenges and invite their friends to compete online, from any platform Super Mega Baseball 3 is out on. 32 players is the maximum that can be invited, and the settings can be tweaked to change the innings per game, the difficulty, and the overall length of the event.

If you're interested in what Custom Pennant Race could be like, the base Pennant Race is a part of the game's free trial that will be out alongside the main game on May 13. It's worth noting the custom variant is only a part of the main game. Both the normal and custom mode are cross-platform online games, so Switch players can compete with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam players.

This update won't be the first update for Super Mega Baseball 3 either, as shortly after launch, a Super Mega Baseball 2 Team Import tool will let players import their custom rosters from the old game into the new game.

Super Mega Baseball 3 comes out on May 13 at 9 a.m. PDT.