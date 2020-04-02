Ion Fury To Blast Onto Switch May 14

From the makers of Duke Nukem Forever... wait, why are you laughing?

A controversial first person shooter from the makers of multiple genre classics will make its console debut in a couple of weeks.

Ion Fury, the first shipping game from 3D Realms to reach consoles without intervention since 2006's Prey, will be available on Switch May 14 for US$24.99. A preload discount will also be available, and a physical version will be available from the game's website or in stores in PAL regions at the end of June.

Originally known as Iron Maiden before the metal band threatened legal action, Ion Fury attracted negative attention following the game's PC launch for the inclusion of transphobic content.