Time to get your puck on.

The second DLC pack is now out for Luigi's Mansion 3, wrapping up that pass.

Luigi can sport three new costumes as part of the update, dressing as a magician, pirate, or a paleontologist. New ghosts will appear in the ScareScraaper, and the ScreamPark has added new games as well. The new games are: PuckStravaganza (ice hockey), Floaty Frenzy (water-focused obstacle course), and Desperate Measures.

The pass costs US$9.99 and was originally sold in early December.