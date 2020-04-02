Maybe the Turks and Caicos should have pushed a bit harder to join Canada, eh.

eShops for 3DS and Wii U will be closing in most of Latin America this summer, preventing new downloads as well as redownloading old ones.

The eShops in the affected countries on 3DS and Wii U had "limited support", which means codes could be redeemed if purchased and software could be redownloaded, These eShops did not support direct purchase. Nintendo's support article on the subject cites "a variety of factors", as well as confirms that use of codes and downloading game updates/redownloading software will not work after July 31.

Mexico and Brazil are cited as two countries not affected, as Mexico has full eShop access for 3DS and Wii U while Brazil has full functionality on 3DS. The countries / territories affected are: Anguilla, Antigua/Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Cost Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent/Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay, Venezuela, and both the US and British Virgin Islands.