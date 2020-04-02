We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Indivisible Shadow Dropped Onto eShop Overnight

by Donald Theriault - April 28, 2020, 4:05 am PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo eShop

The crowdfunded RPG is coming with a bit of a discount, but some caveats. (UPDATED)

It turns out 505 Games will have two Switch releases this week.

Indivisible, the RPG developed by Lab Zero Games (Skullgirls) has appeared on the Switch eShop with no prior announcement of a release date. The price is US$23.99 after a 20% discount that expires May 12, for a regular price of $29.99.

Crowdfunded via Indiegogo, Indivisble combines action RPG combat and platforming with a combo system. It will require 3.63GB of Switch memory.

UPDATE: Even the team at Lab Zero was surprised by the release, as there was no promotion of the launch and the game is missing features such as co-op and New Game+. It appears to be based on an older version of the game per one of Lab Zero's lead developers.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement