Indivisible Shadow Dropped Onto eShop Overnight

It turns out 505 Games will have two Switch releases this week.

Indivisible, the RPG developed by Lab Zero Games (Skullgirls) has appeared on the Switch eShop with no prior announcement of a release date. The price is US$23.99 after a 20% discount that expires May 12, for a regular price of $29.99.

Crowdfunded via Indiegogo, Indivisble combines action RPG combat and platforming with a combo system. It will require 3.63GB of Switch memory.

UPDATE: Even the team at Lab Zero was surprised by the release, as there was no promotion of the launch and the game is missing features such as co-op and New Game+. It appears to be based on an older version of the game per one of Lab Zero's lead developers.

HEY, THAT THING EVERYONE WANTED?@IndivisibleRPG is out RIGHT NOW digitally for Switch in North America!



Feel like you missed the announcement? You're not alone, our team found out because people on Twitter sent us congratulations! I had no idea! But there it is! :^P

