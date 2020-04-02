New Information Emerges On Indivisible Switch Release

If you ever wondered what it's like to play a game WITHOUT the day 1 patch...

New information has emerged from Lab Zero Games and publisher 505 Games following this morning's surprise launch of Indivisible.

505 have confirmed to USGamer that the game's launch was originally going to be in early May, with copies for backers of the game's Indiegogo campaign set to receive codes or physical copies as soon as possible. An update, originally intended as a day 1 patch, will be made available soon to solve performance problems and unlock the character Roti.

The co-op mode and New Game+ option will be brought to Switch in a separate update available later, according to Lab Zero project lead Mike Zaimont:

Eyyy, finally got some @IndivisibleRPG Switch info!

Switch version was apparently always intended to have a day 1 patch. This is indeed the release build, but without any patches. Co-op/NG+ were not intended to be in the D1P either, but *are* intended to be added later.

cont'd — Mike Zaimont (@MikeZSez) April 28, 2020

The 20% launch discount is also valid in Europe.