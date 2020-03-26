We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Accounts Possibly Breached: Recommendation To Turn On Two Factor Authentication

by Donald Theriault - April 21, 2020, 5:13 pm PDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Ars Technica

The old Nintendo Network may be to blame for this one.

There is an imminent security threat for Nintendo accounts, and all holders are advised to turn on two-factor authentication to counter it.

Multiple reports of Nintendo accounts having multiple hundreds of dollars in downloadable content purchases - usually Fortnite V-Bucks - have emerged in recent days, and a writer for technology website Ars Technica reported it yesterday. Nintendo responded to Ars today, stating they are aware of the reports and recommending 2 factor authentication, and providing a process for recovering compromised accounts. Although not confirmed - Nintendo is not commenting on the root cause - it is suspected that people were able to gain access through an exploit targeting the old Nintendo Network ID system.

The 2 factor authentication is done by way of a smartphone application, such as Google Authenticator, though applications such as Microsoft's authenticator or Twilio's Authy can also work. There are also guides for using Google or other authenticators on PCs. A smartphone application is recommended for 2-factor in order to prevent potential hijacking of a text messages.

TurdFurgy1 minute ago

What's this about hijacking text messages? What does that have to do with the Nintendo Network? I don't understand.

