Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix Dropping On Switch May 15

Western audiences will get a dose of J-pop rhythm in mid-May.

Following its February launch in Japan, Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix will release in Western eShops on May 15. In addition to the preloads going live today, a demo is now available as well. Two packages are available: a US$59.99 "Mega Pack" which will include six DLC packs for a total of 36 songs, or a standard edition for the unusual price of US$39.39. (Mi-ku is one translation of the number 39 in Japanese, according to Sega.)

100 songs will be included in the base game, as well as customization for Miku and the other Vocaloids who perform in the music video. Pre-loading the game offers early access to a "Theme Song Pack" that will be available at no cost to everyone on June 12.