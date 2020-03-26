Crysis Remastered Announced For Switch, Port To Be Handled By Saber Interactive

The third tech meme following DOOM and blending is now settled.

Crytek is bringing the game that made it famous to modern consoles including the Switch, and they've brought in a strong team to make sure it runs well.

Crysis Remastered, a modern update of the 2007 first person shooter, has been announced for all platforms with a target release of this summer. The remastering will be done by Saber Interactive, who previously brought The Witcher 3 to Switch.

The futuristic shooter was known for straining the limits of PCs at launch, with "Can it run Crysis?" being a common refrain for years afterward. The remaster promises new light settings, motion blur, and textures.