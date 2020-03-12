Trails Of Cold Steel IV Confirmed For Localization

NIS America will pick up the sequel next year.

NIS America has announced the localization of the fourth Trails of Cold Steel game.

Originally released for PlayStation 4 in 2018 by Nihon Falcom, NIS America is handling localization of the game for the Switch. No date beyond "2021" is given for the game, but a limited edition of the game with a soundtrack, art book, and cloth poster is now available on the NIS America store for US$99.99.

Trails IV is set immediately following the events of the 3rd game, slated for a June 30 launch on Switch.