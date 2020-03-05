Other News From The Direct Mini

Free to play, Trails all day, what else do I have to say?
Other news revealed in today's Nintendo Direct "Mini":
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III was given a June 30 release date, and the English version of its demo is now available on the eShop.
- Burnout Paradise Remastered will release on Switch sometime in 2020 from Electronic Arts.
- GungHo's Ninjala will launch in May, and will be a free-to-play game.
- King's Bounty II will mark the western strategy / role playing series's debut on Switch this year.
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades is now estimating a Spring launch.
- Minecraft: Dungeons reconfirmed for Spring of this year.
- Warhammer 40k strategy game Mechanicus will be out in May.
- GameCube puzzle game Mr. Driller: Drill Land will be remastered for Switch on June 25.
- Shiren the Wanderer 5+ was revealed in the Japanese direct (a higher-res port of the Vita title), along with a new Momotaro Dentetsu title from Konami and two baseball titles from the Famista and Pro Yakyuu (Power Pros) series. Namco also announced the "Namcot Collection", a collection of their early Famicom games, which includes the game localized as Mendel Palace - the first game developed by future Pokémon makers GameFreak.