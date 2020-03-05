Other News From The Direct Mini

We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
by Donald Theriault - March 26, 2020, 9:04 am PDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Direct

Free to play, Trails all day, what else do I have to say?

Other news revealed in today's Nintendo Direct "Mini":

  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III was given a June 30 release date, and the English version of its demo is now available on the eShop.
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered will release on Switch sometime in 2020 from Electronic Arts.
  • GungHo's Ninjala will launch in May, and will be a free-to-play game.
  • King's Bounty II will mark the western strategy / role playing series's debut on Switch this year.
  • The Elder Scrolls: Blades is now estimating a Spring launch.
  • Minecraft: Dungeons reconfirmed for Spring of this year.
  • Warhammer 40k strategy game Mechanicus will be out in May.
  • GameCube puzzle game Mr. Driller: Drill Land will be remastered for Switch on June 25.
  • Shiren the Wanderer 5+ was revealed in the Japanese direct (a higher-res port of the Vita title), along with a new Momotaro Dentetsu title from Konami and two baseball titles from the Famista and Pro Yakyuu (Power Pros) series. Namco also announced the "Namcot Collection", a collection of their early Famicom games, which includes the game localized as Mendel Palace - the first game developed by future Pokémon makers GameFreak.

ForgottenPearl1 hour ago

I'm actually excited for more Mr. Driller. I loved the DS one!

