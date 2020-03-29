Episode 666: Disrupted Plans

You lot spent months making jokes about Episode 666, so much so that we also got in on it. We even made plans for it, and then RFN happened.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

We've been joking about Episode 666 for nearly a year, and when it comes...IT'S DISRUPTED BY A NINTENDO DIRECT AND LITERALLY NOTHING ELSE.

Last week Jon claimed he wasn't interested in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This week our New Business segment is Jon talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Raise your hand if you called this. https://t.co/2oQL2JF2oI — James Jones (@NWR_James) March 25, 2020

This is not expressly true, as Greg and Guillaume also had things to say about Island Living. Bless Animal Crossing: New Horizons for it impeccable timing and ability to shift the entire conversation on social media. Oh, and I guess for making people happy.

After a break we turn our attention to Thursday's "surprise" Nintendo Direct Mini, because our plans for 666 needed additional disruptions. Bravely Default II features prominently in the discussions, as James had spent the previous hours both recording a podcast on the series (again, timing) and then playing the demo.

Lastly, we walk through your 666 emails, because when RFN makes a promise we also sometimes keep it.