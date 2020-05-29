Summer in Mara Crafts a June Release Date

Technically, it's still out in the previously announced window of spring 2020.

The chill farming sim Summer in Mara is coming to Switch on June 16.

After being showcased in Nintendo's Indie World presentation in March, Summer in Mara from developer Chibig is ready for launch. The single-player adventure stars Koa, a girl who must tend to an island and explore the ocean. The land of Mara is a set of more than 20 islands that combine gameplay elements such as farming, crafting, and exploration.

We'll have more on Summer in Mara as we get closer to its launch day.