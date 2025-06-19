ModRetro Relaunches the Chromatic on July 10th

New variants, new accessories, new games and even new prices

Disclaimer:Please note, this device has ties to controversial figure Palmer Luckey. NINWR LLC feels it is important to cover this device as a piece of hardware but we do not condone the actions or opinions of any individuals involved in its production.

We covered the Chromatic handheld and its library of games, published by ModRetro, back in November of last year (which you should check out here) as well as its library and released games since. While you can consider the Chromatic to be separate from its games, as all the games do still work on traditional Game Boy devices ranging from the classic brick to GBA and even other cartridge-based devices like the Analogue pocket, its availability has been spotty. That’s about to change because ModRetro is now releasing the device permanently with some small adjustments and (finally) some accessories.

The biggest news is that there will now be two base versions of the Chromatic to choose from. The first edition of the Chromatic came standard with a Sapphire glass screen that was incredibly hard to scratch or damage. With this return to stores you can choose between a Gorilla glass (similar to that found on phone screens) or a sapphire glass. While the Chromatic originally sold for $199,99 with a sapphire lens, this will be upped to $299,99 for the sapphire lens version starting on July 10th. For those who want to get in at a cheaper price point, the Gorilla glass version will be sold at $199,99. All versions of the device will still come bundled in with a new version of Tetris, designed specifically for Chromatic. A new color-option, Cloud, will also be available, resembling the look of the original Game Boy with a white base and purple-ish button color scheme.

Those already invested into the Chromatic ecosystem will be happy to know that the first wave of new accessories will be made available on July 10th as well. The long-awaited rechargeable battery pack (dubbed the ModRetro Rechargable Power Core) will be sold for $29,99 and promises up to 16 hours of playtime. A ModRetro ModKit has also been announced for $14,99, claiming to refresh or repair your Chromatic with high-quality swappable parts. The modpack includes multiple membrames for the A/B,Start/Select and D-Pad that reduce the noise of the input. There are also 9 colored A/B buttons in the pack, including a set of transparent ones. The tools to open up the Chromatic are included in the package as well.

Finally, an original link-cable is also coming in, which allows you to connect two Chromatics to play multiplayer. There’s no word yet if this cable also works on original Game Boy hardware. Finally the next firmware update, allows for the Chromatic to update Chromatic cartridges with bugfixes and new features. This will enable a new Tetris Attack Mode in ModRetro’s version of Tetris. Native streaming of the Chromatic will also be available with this update, allowing you to record and stream your gameplay to Discord, PC and Mac through an USB-C cable.

Finally, there are five new games available starting on July 10th as well. Of course, these titles also work on compatible Game Boy devices, as listed in the brackets from here on out. The selection this time contains one classic re-release in the form of a WayForward title. No, it’s not Shantae, but Sabrina: The Animated Series - Zapped! (GBC) This platformer was originally released for the Game Boy Color in 2000 and while there’s definitely some groundwork here that helped to cement WayForward’s name, it’s a pretty straightforward title. You can find our review mini for Sabrina: The Animated Series - Zapped! here.

There’s also four new games joining the line-up of originally published ModRetro titles. Gravitorque DX (GB, GBC) is a puzzle-platformer developed by POLeT in which you’ll need to swap and shift gravity to reach the goal of each level without the ability to jump. Self Simulated (GBC) is another puzzle-platformer created by 2nd Law Games with an emphasis on speed and precision movement, that seems perfect for those craving quick sessions on their handhelds. F.C.P (First Contact Protocol) (GB, GBC) is a story-driven puzzle game developed by Ben Jelter where you’ll need to assist the crew of a spaceship that has come into contact with a bio-contamination threat. It seems to sport a lot of visual fidelity with 8-bit cutscenes and illustrations from a comic book artist. Finally there is Wicked Plague (GBC), a full-blown Metroidvania that takes clear inspiration from Castlevania. Designed by Locus-Motion, in this game you’ll play as the monster hunter Ramuel as you fight hordes of ghouls and other monsters with real-time combat and platforming. Metroid 2 fans, this one seems to be tailor-made for you. Every game from this line-up will sell as a fully boxed release complete with manual and charm accessory for $39,99.

We’re still actively working on reviewing the new line-up of games, but if you’re curious about how the Chromatic came to be, check out our extensive hands-on preview from Gamescom last year with interviews from the publishing team at ModRetro as well as our companion review of the original line-up of games from ModRetro as well as our separate review for their latest releases: the excellent Hermano and Chantey as well as Project S-11.