Switch Owners Will Be Livin' The Good Life Sometime in 2020

SWERY and a stuffed monkey told us so.

During today's Indie World Showcase, Hidetaka Suehiro (better known as SWERY) announced that his most recent project, The Good Life, would be coming to Switch sometime in 2020. In the town of Rainy Woods, which is hiding an important secret, you change from a person into a dog or a cat at night time. You need to talk to people and solve puzzles along the way as you work to uncover all that's happening around you.

SWERY referred to the game as a "debt repayment RPG that takes place in a rural British town," so if you can't get enough of paying back loans to Tom Nook, keep your eyes peeled for The Good Life.