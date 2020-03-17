We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Switch Owners Will Be Livin' The Good Life Sometime in 2020

by Jordan Rudek - March 17, 2020, 10:44 am PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Indie World Showcase

SWERY and a stuffed monkey told us so.

During today's Indie World Showcase, Hidetaka Suehiro (better known as SWERY) announced that his most recent project, The Good Life, would be coming to Switch sometime in 2020. In the town of Rainy Woods, which is hiding an important secret, you change from a person into a dog or a cat at night time. You need to talk to people and solve puzzles along the way as you work to uncover all that's happening around you.

SWERY referred to the game as a "debt repayment RPG that takes place in a rural British town," so if you can't get enough of paying back loans to Tom Nook, keep your eyes peeled for The Good Life.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement