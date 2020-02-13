1997 PC Title Blade Runner Reverse Engineered For Switch Release

This wasn't written by a Replicant. As far as we know...

A classic PC game thought to have lost source code is going to come to Switch this year.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, a 1997 point-and-click PC adventure game developed by Westwood Studios, will release on Switch sometime in 2020. Although not an adaptation of the 1982 Ridley Scott film, the events of the game take place alongside the events of the film.

The enhanced edition will be developed by Nightdive Studios, who remastered the first two Turok: Dinosaur Hunter games previously for Switch. In a 2015 interview, Westwood's founder admitted that the source code for Blade Runner was lost when the company relocated following their acquisition by Electronic Arts, but Nightdive worked to reverse-engineer the code to bring the graphics to modern standards.