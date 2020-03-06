1Print Games To Release Ittle Dew Limited Edition Exclusively For Nintendo Switch

The original Ittle Dew will finally be available physically for Nintendo fans.

Ittle Dew, the cute Zelda-inspired eShop gem originally released in 2014 on the Wii U and again in 2019 on the Switch, will be getting a special physical edition courtesy of 1Print Games. The game's Swedish-based developers Ludosity have worked close with 1Print Games to "make this Limited Edition a treat for longtime fans and gamers".

Included in every Ittle Dew Limited Edition is a copy of the Nintendo Switch physical game, the Ittle Dew Original Soundtrack CD, an Ittle Dew and Tippsie Acrylic Keychain, an Ittle Dew Numbered Authenticity Card, an Adventurer's Guidebook, and an Ittle Dew Logo Sticker.

Ittle Dew Limited Edition is set to launch on March 31st this year, available exclusively at 1Print Games’ website for $34.99.

To pre-order and for more info on Ittle Dew Limited Edition's release, you can visit 1Print Games by clicking here.