PlatinumGames Gives Details On First Self-Published Game

The second of the "Platinum 4" will be a super adventure.

PlatinumGames's first wholly-owned property will harken back to a couple of their classics.

As part of an announcement of four projects, "Project GG" was detailed in this week's issue of Famitsu. According to the issue (translation from Japanese Nintendo), Project GG is the third in a series of Hideki Kamiya-directed superhero themed games following Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101.

The first title of Platinum's four is the remastered version of The Wonderful 101, which has met its crowdfunding goal, while the third and fourth projects will be announced at a later date.