Yacht Club Games Mixes Shovel Knight With Wario's Woods in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

The Shovel Knight developer's second Yacht Club Games Presents presentation also narrowed down the release window for Cyber Shadow.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is the latest new game announced by Yacht Club Games, as the joint project between the developer/publisher and VINE was revealed during the latest Yacht Club Games Presents video presentation. Additionally. ninja action game Cyber Shadow is due out this fall and Shovel Knight Dig, due out in 2021, will see the addition of Hive Knight

Pocket Dungeon takes the iconic Shovel Knight and pals on a fusion of roguelite mechanics and dropping-block puzzle combat that loosely resembles the NES/SNES game Wario's Woods. The differences between the two seem more numerous, though, as, for example, the player character in Pocket Dungeon has more of a free reign of the board as enemies and blocks drop down. An overworld and shops are shown in the reveal trailer, complementing the adorable style. In addition to a main quest, there will be a two-player challenge mode and more than 10 playable characters. The developer VINE is working with Yacht Club on the game and no release window was given for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, but it will be playable at PAX East 2020.

Yacht Club also showed a new trailer for Cyber Shadow, the Mechanical Head Studios-developed game they announced less than a year ago. The Shadow of the Ninja-inspired action game was initially slated for a 2019 release, but is now currently slated for a fall 2020 release. A new trailer was shown for Cyber Shadow, showcasing the story. It will also be playable at PAX East 2020, and support the Shovel Knight series Amiibo..

It was also confirmed that Yacht Club has begun work on a new property that "won't be out for a while".