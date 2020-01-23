Burnout Series Spiritual Successor Dangerous Driving 2 Coming To Switch Holiday 2020

Some of the creative minds behind Burnout want you to get dangerous.

A new title from some of the creative minds behind the Burnout series will have its newest version come to Switch this year.

Three Fields Entertainment have announced Dangerous Driving 2 for a holiday 2020 release and are touting Switch support as a major feature they are adding to the sequel. The original launched last year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but it will be playable on Switch next week at PAX East.

The developer was formed by ex-Criterion Games staff including former public head Alex Ward. Dangerous Driving 2 will feature an open world where races and massive crashes can be started from anywhere.