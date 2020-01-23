Spooky 3D Platformer Pumpkin Jack Announced

A solo developer is going to get MediEvil on us.

The fourth quarter will see a new 3D platformer with a very dark atmosphere.

Headup have announced an agreement to publish Pumpkin Jack on Switch, with a targeted release window of October-December of 2020. A one-man project, Pumpkin Jack is a run and gun 3D platformer that takes inspiration from Sony's MediEvil and Jak and Daxter franchises.

Pumpkin Jack sees the titular character get summoned by the Devil to terrorize a kingdom and defeat the wizard who is trying to reverse a curse of darkness placed on the kingdom.