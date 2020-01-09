Annapurna Interactive Bringing Florence to the Nintendo Switch

A story about first love and heartbreak presented in a simple manner.

Annapurna Interactive will be bringing the interactive storybook game Florence to Nintendo Switch.

Florence is a game by Australia based studio Mountains, originally released on iOS and Android in 2018. The game follows a young woman as she deals with first love and everything that comes with it, presented in short storybook-like scenes with simplistic gameplay and accompanied by a soundtrack from Kevin Penkin (best known for his work on the anime Made in Abyss).

Florence was well reviewed upon release and won two awards at the time, including a BAFTA for Best Mobile Game.

Florence will release on Switch and PC on February 13th, 2020 at a cost of $5.99.