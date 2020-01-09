Nintendo Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Was it Poké-heaven or hotel hell?

At the close of the Japanese business day earlier today, Nintendo released their financial results for the third fiscal quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year. This is Nintendo's holiday quarter, with the biggest events of the quarter being the launches of Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokémon Sword & Shield.

All monetary figures reported in yen, with comparisons to the US dollar based on a market rate of $1 = ¥108.895 provided for comparison only.

Financial Results

Operating income: ¥168.707b for Q3, up ¥10.083b year over year (~$1.549b/$92.593m)

Ordinary net income: ¥188.688b for Q3, up ¥40.352b YOY (~$1.732b/$370m)

Revenue: ¥578.701b for Q3, down ¥29.689b YOY (~$5.314b/$272m)

Digital sales: ¥53.2b for Q3, up ¥8.2b YOY (~$488m/$75m)

Mobile revenue: ¥17b for Q3, up ¥2.4b YOY (~$156m/$22m)

Hardware Shipments

Switch: 10.91m for the quarter of which 3.24m were Switch Lites, new LTD 52.58m, has passed the Super Nintendo's 49.1m lifetime shipments and needs to ship 9.33m to pass the Famicom/NES. It has also been estimated to have passed the Xbox One, though this isn't confirmed as Microsoft does not release shipment numbers for hardware.

3DS: 170,000 for the quarter, new LTD 75.45m.

Software Shipments

Pokémon Sword and Shield combined: 16.06m, already the 5th best selling Switch game.

Luigi's Mansion 3: 5.37m.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: 1.97m (LTD 17.68m)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 3.95m (22.96m)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: (Switch only): 1.8m (16.34m)

Super Mario Odyssey: 1.21m (16.59m)

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee: 480,000 (11.76m)

Super Mario Party: 1.53m (9.12m)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses: 290,000 (2.58m)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening HD: 1.06m (4.19m)

Super Mario Maker 2: 1.11m (5.04m)

Ring Fit Adventure (2.17m), Astral Chain (1.03m) and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (1.02m) also became million sellers this quarter.

New Software information:

No changes to the software schedule: Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and the sequel to Breath of the Wild are still "TBA".

Estimate Updates

Nintendo has increased their estimate for Switch hardware this fiscal year to 19.5m units from 18m units. Total shipments year to date are already 17.74m.