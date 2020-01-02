Details Released For Pokemon Home

Constructing a home for 890 Pokemon isn't cheap.

Although no date has been nailed down, we have more details on the functionality of Pokémon Home ahead of its release next month.

Pokémon Home will feature both apps for Switch and on mobile, and will connect the two via Nintendo account. Although the app will be free, additional features and storage will be available on a subscription basis: US$2.99 for a month, $4.99 for three months, or $15.99 for a year. A full list of premium requirements from the site is below:

The key functions at launch will include storing Pokémon from Pokémon Bank (for Ultra Sun and Moon back), Let's Go Pikachu / Eevee, Sword, and Shield. Any transfers to Sword or Shield from older games will be one way, though moving a Pokémon from one Let's Go version to another can be done without restriction. Pokémon Go support will be added in an update. For users of older games, Pokémon Bank and Transporter will be free for a month when Pokémon Home launches.

There will be four ways to trade with Home: "Wonder Box" which is similar to Wonder Trade, the Global Trade Service/GTS, Room Trade (Wonder Trade within a small group), and Friend Trading.

Home will have a National Pokédex, including storing Mega forms and Gigantamax forms for the appropriate Pokémon. Exclusive gifts will be offered, as well as battle data in a future update. As with Bank, users will earn "Home Points" based on the number of Pokémon deposited, which can be converted to Battle Points for Sword and Shield.