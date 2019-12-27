Classic Nintendo Headquarters To Be Converted To A Hotel In 2021

Do you make the trip to see it now, or do you try to stay in the hotel when it opens?

A bit of Nintendo history will be renovated in 2021.

As first reported by the Japanese news agency Osumituki (translated by Japanese Nintendo), the building that served as Nintendo's corporate headquarters prior to the year 2000 and still had the company's logo on it will be renovated into a 20 room hotel. The renovation is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

Colloquially known as the "Yamauchi Building" after Nintendo's founding family, the building at Kamitakamatsu-cho, Fukuine, Higashiyama-ku in Kyoto first opened for Nintendo business in 1959 - ten years after the late Hiroshi Yamauchi ascended to Nintendo's presidency.