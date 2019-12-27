Pokemon Home Set For February Launch

It's (mostly) coming home.

The doors will open on Pokémon Home next month.

During the Pokémon Direct, it was announced that the Pokémon Home service would launch in February: no specific date was given or cost indicated.

The service will allow for Pokémon to be stored in the cloud and transferred to Sword and Shield from the Let's Go and Sun/Moon series games, so long as they appear in the Galar Dex. Updates to the Pokédex timed for the release of the upcoming Expansion Pass content will also enable transfer of the Pokémon in via Home.