If the eShop is a tad slow right now, this is probably why.

The Pokémon Home client for Switch is now available for download.

Although an update is required for Pokémon Bank to use the 3DS transfer functionality, the listing for the mobile apps have gone live in North America.

Players who successfully log into Home will receive a special gift Pikachu, while logging in on the mobile version will allow for a free Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle.