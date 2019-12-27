Pokemon Sword And Shield Announces Expansion Pass

Each update will increase the potential immigrant count to Galar.

Rather than third or fourth versions, Pokémon Sword and Shield will be receiving an expansion pass.

The pass will be available for purchase today for US$29.99 or equivalent, and will include special ingame outfits themed around Pikachu and Eevee when bought. The pass will release in two parts, one in June and the other in "Fall". The pass will need to be bought separately for owners of two games.

June will see the release of The Isle of Armor, an island focused on the growth of Pokémon. A new version exclusive rival will train at a dojo, and a new two-stage Fighting type will evolve differently depending on which version is played. Because of the focus on growth, the Isle will contain Move Tutors, including never-before seen moves, and an "Experience Charm" that speeds up leveling.

The Crown Tundra is slated for release in the fall, and focuses on exploration. New areas will feature raids against Legendary Pokémon from old games, and the dungeons leading to them can be explored in co-op. Several new legendary Pokémon will be available in the area.

The updates that unlock the DLC will also unlock new Pokémon for the Sword and Shield games even if they don't have the pass, which can be received by trading or importing from Pokémon Home. "200+" additional Pokémon will be available in Sword and Shield following the release of The Crown Tundra.