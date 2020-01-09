Nintendo Downloads - January 9, 2020

The big game of the week is a) only confirmed in Europe and b) involves a country that's burning.

We're not back to full service quite yet this week, but we might have a higher quantity of shadowdrops than usual as certain branches of Nintendo return from a long vacation. We're not looking at double digits yet, though Europe gets there on the strength of an Australian Open tennis game (be sure to help where you can with the devestating wildfires there this Aussie summer).

The other big one would be Super Robot Wars X hitting Japan, though pretty soon it may be possible to make a Hong Kong-based eShop account to get those in English.

North America

Switch eShop

Technosphere (US$14.99/C$18.89: Friday)

Ultimate Racing 2D ($9.99/$14.99: Monday)

Invisible Fist ($9.99/$12.59: Monday)

Drunk-Fu: Waster Masters ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Blackmoor 2 ($9.99/$12.50: Monday)

Aborgenius ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Thoth ($4.99/$5.99)

140 ($4.99/$5.99)

Europe

Switch Retail

AO Tennis 2 (€48.69/£)

Technosphere (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Ultimate Racing 2D (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Drunk-Fu: Waster Masters (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Mirror (€8.99/£8.09: Monday)

Blackmoor 2 (€8.99/£7.99: Monday)

Aborgenius (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Thoth (€4.99/£4.49)

140 (€4.99/£4.49)

Japan

Super Robot Taisen X (¥8360)

Real Time Battle Shogi Online (¥2200)

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove (¥1520)

Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy (¥1010)