Nintendo Downloads - January 2, 2020

Pizza delivery for... I. C. Weiner?

"One game? That's all we got? One goddamn game?"

"You can't say goddamn in the Downloads column!!"

"Who cares, nobody's reading it anyway."

- Harry Doyle and Monty, Major League (1989)

For this last downloads of 2019, or the first one of 2020, we have apparently traveled back in time to 2015. North America has one game as of press time, Europe has three (though one of them is a classic Nintendo franchise game in the new Brain Training), and Japan has... NONE. The only thing going up on the eShop there is whatever Arcade Archives game Hamster will shadowdrop sometime during New Year's Day site time. So what do we do?

Well, the holiday sales are dropping off by the end of the week, or we could take advantage of my medical leave so I can run down some stuff that piques my interest that was missed during that time. So let's do that.

Star Ocean: First Departure R - The best RPG to come out the week of December 5 on Switch. Yeah, I said it.

Saga Scarlet Grace Ambitions - I'm well aware of certain people's love for this game, but I cannot abide anything headed by someone who thinks healing items in Final Fantasy games should be subject to accuracy checks.

Hero Land - Oh hey, I previewed this one six months and a doxxing ago.

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - Worth it for the sea shanties alone (plus Black Flag's absolutely bonkers interpretation of the AC metastory)

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - The best in its series, or so I've been told.

Steins;Gate 0 - A neat alternate take on the story I played earlier in 2019.

Jets 'n' Guns - Mainly in it for the soundtrack, which I downloaded back in uni and spent a lot of time on my (checks) portable CD MP3 player.

Anyway, some things to check out as you enjoy the mid week break. Take care on the roads tomorrow night if you're travelling because it'll be amateur hour on the roads, and we'll see you in 2020.

North America

Switch eShop

Link-a-Pix Deluxe (US$7.99/C$9.99)

Battojutsu ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)

Switch Archives

tba ($7.99/$9.87)

Europe

Switch Retail

Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training For Nintendo Switch (€26.99/£24.29: Friday)

Switch eShop

Link-a-Pix Deluxe (€7.99/£6.99)

Jurassic Excite (€5.00/£4.49: Monday)

Switch Archives

tba (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

tba (¥838)