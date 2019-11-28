Luigi's Mansion 3 Receiving Multiplayer DLC Next Year

The ScareScraper is climbing to new heights.

Luigi's Mansion 3's ScareScraper and ScreamPark multiplayer modes will be receiving new paid DLC in Spring and Summer 2020.

Nintendo announced today that two expansions will be releasing next year with new content for the cooperative PvE modes game modes. Each pack will feature three new mini-games for ScreamPark, and three new outfits with matching floor themes and enemy ghost types for ScareScraper. The expansions will be available in a pack for $9.99 US, and will not be sold separately. Players who purchase the Multiplayer Pack will immediately receive a Polterpup-themed flashlight for use in both Story Mode and ScareScraper.

Part 1 of the Multiplayer Pack will release by April 30, 2020. Part 2 will release by July 31, 2020.