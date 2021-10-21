Resolution, FPS, and more.
Switch
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - Switch Technical Analysis
by John Rairdin - November 15, 2021, 10:14 am EST
Discuss in talkback!
Talkback
Related Content
Most Popular News Stories
- Existing Ban On Dying Light Prevents Platinum Edition From Launching Digitally On Switch In Europe, Oceania
- Nintendo Downloads - October 21, 2021
- Advance Wars Reboot Spending More Time In Basic Training, Delayed To Spring 2022
- Nintendo Reveals Black Friday Discount Games For North America Along With Returning System Bundle
- Pikmin Bloom Is The Niantic And Nintendo Developed Pikmin App, Coming Within Days
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars Update Adds Support For Switch Online N64 Controller
- Pokemon Company Releases "Found Footage" Of Hisui Region In Pokemon Legends Arceus
Other News Stories
- Nintendo Sales Panic: September 2021 US NPD Group Results
- Pokemon Company Releases "Found Footage" Of Hisui Region In Pokemon Legends Arceus
- Existing Ban On Dying Light Prevents Platinum Edition From Launching Digitally On Switch In Europe, Oceania
- Shin Megami Tensei V Reveals DLC Plans
- "Restored" Version Of Pokemon: Legends Arceus Footage Released
- Unreleased GBA Dune Game Heading to Kickstarter
- Nintendo Downloads - October 21, 2021
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement