Is the Nintendo Machine out of paper?

With Paper Mario: The Origami King now unfolding onto the Nintendo Switch, NWR's reviewer: Xander Morningstar and founder of Gamexplain, André Segers, sit down to talk about the series history, how Paper Mario: The Origami King stacks up to it's predecessors, and where the series can go from here. Check out their discussions over at GameXplain as well!

Post-Review Discussion at GameXplain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WAuvknkin4&feature=youtu.be