GIVEAWAY: Gori Cuddly Carnage Cat Carrier Backpack

Enter to win!
GIVEAWAY ALERT: Want to win a cat carrier backpack AND a Switch copy of Gori: Cuddly Carnage? Follow and retweet this tweet to enter! And of course check out @GoriCarnage to learn more about the game!— Nintendo World Report (@Nintendo_NWR) August 8, 2024
complete rules and details below. (orange cat and bearded fellow not included) pic.twitter.com/Syy1OBlVoN
Must be 18 or older to enter. Contest runs from 8/8/2024 through 9:00 AM Eastern Time on 8/12/2024. Winner will be chosen and notified shortly after contest ends. If prize is not claimed within 48 hours a new winner will be drawn.