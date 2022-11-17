RFN EPISODE 800 LIVE SHOW

Where, when, and how to listen to the Kirby and the Rainbow Curse RetroActive

It's finally time for Radio Free Nintendo's Episode 800, where we will be doing a LIVE RetroActive on Kirby and the Rainbow Curse.

What: A live discussion of Kirby and the Rainbow Curse.

A live discussion of Kirby and the Rainbow Curse. When: Saturday, Dec 10, 2022 and 1 PM Eastern.

Saturday, Dec 10, 2022 and 1 PM Eastern. Where to join: You can listen - and possibly participate - in the NWR Discord.

You can listen - and possibly participate - in the NWR Discord. Where to just listen: We'll also be streaming to the NWR Twitch.

We're scheduled to start at 1 PM, but expect technical trouble, so the real show wont start until 1:30 PM. Join early for the live-only faffing about that wont be in the podcast.