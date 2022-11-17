We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
WiiU

RFN EPISODE 800 LIVE SHOW

by James Jones - December 9, 2022, 5:47 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

Where, when, and how to listen to the Kirby and the Rainbow Curse RetroActive

It's finally time for Radio Free Nintendo's Episode 800, where we will be doing a LIVE RetroActive on Kirby and the Rainbow Curse.

  • What: A live discussion of Kirby and the Rainbow Curse.
  • When: Saturday, Dec 10, 2022 and 1 PM Eastern.
  • Where to join: You can listen - and possibly participate - in the NWR Discord.
  • Where to just listen: We'll also be streaming to the NWR Twitch.

We're scheduled to start at 1 PM, but expect technical trouble, so the real show wont start until 1:30 PM. Join early for the live-only faffing about that wont be in the podcast.

