Episode 796: I'm a Tantric Man

With a tantric plan...

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week we set out to record a Patreon episode and instead crafted a long episode for the main feed. You all suggested games for our Wii U-focused RetroActive, and we spent 210 minutes debating which game to play. Some were easily dismissed, but as the 28 game list began to shrink, things got contentious. There were tense negotiations, mind games, passionate debates, and more. We did finally settle on a winner, a schedule, and even a bonus announcement BUT I wont spoil those today.

We'll put the details of the RetroActive in the article in a few days.

I will say, we'll be recording it as part of episode 800, so take a listen and get started now.

As always, send your emails our way.