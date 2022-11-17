ESRB Adds Switch To Platforms Rated For First Six Final Fantasy Games

Five of which are actually good.

Spoony bards, train suplexes, and androgynous pirates may be coming to Switch shortly.

The ESRB has added Switch (and PlayStation 4) to the list of platforms that have content ratings for "FINAL FANTASY" I - VI that previously had only PC listed; these represent the Pixel Remaster versions that were released on PC in 2021-22.

Although all of the offline Final Fantasy titles from VII - XII have come out on Switch in 2018 and 2019, alongside a version of XV, the first six games most famously released on Nintendo platforms have been notably absent form the Switch.