Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Officially Confirmed For Spring 2023 Release

The only thing worse than the font is the timing of the announcement (Jump Festa or not, 2 am on Sunday morning?)

Following a listing by the ESRB, Square Enix has announced one of the most requested Switch series will come to the platform next year.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters - hi-res 2D versions of the games available on PC and mobile - will come to Switch next spring, according to a posting on the company's website. The announcement was made on the 35th anniversary of the Famicom release of the original Final Fantasy.

A limited physical edition will be available for $74.99 US (+shipping), while a special edition will also be available for $259.99 US that includes a vinyl soundtrack, pixel figurines of main characters/classes from the games, and an artbook.