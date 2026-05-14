Crazy Taxi World Tour Officially Switch 2 Bound

Complete with Offspring soundtrack.

After being previously teased by Sega, the new Crazy Taxi got a subtitle and official platform announcement at today's Xbox Showcase. Crazy Taxi World Tour will be coming to Switch 2 sometime in 2027.

The game's Steam page contains a required disclosure for the use of generative AI, which reads as follows:

At SEGA Corporation, we utilize generative AI as a support tool for developers, aiming to provide better content to our users and enable developers to focus more on creative tasks.

We have used such generative AI support tools during development of Crazy Taxi: World Tour. No AI was used in reference to the performers in the game.