Episode 975: Charles Bronson's Ragebound

An infinite supply of shoulder-mounted RPGs are available to you.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Eternally playing catch-up.

I could be talking about Radio Free Nintendo or just regular Nintendo.

This week we're doing both. We have caught up on the news of last week, with Nintendo catching up on the inexorable rise in costs triggered by... everything bad in this world.

I'm going to choose not to talk about that, because it's sad and depressing.

I could spill ink on the fact this is the 20th Birthday of Radio Free Nintendo. Like, actually today.

I likewise decline, because it makes me feel old and sad.

This is a recurring theme. The world was better when I was 20. I am the first person to have this realization, I am sure.

No, we are going to use this space - a space that should be dedicated for talking about the podcast - to talk about the retirement of Takashi Tezuka. One of Nintendo's early game designers, his name is all over the credit screens for the last 42 years.

I was lucky enough to meet him on two separate occasions. The immediate takeaway from the experience was "I think this man face modeled for Mii." His Mii was so accurate that he could have used it on his passport. There is no indication that he worked on the Mii project, and I feel like this is impossible.

This toolkit seems to have "Make Tezuka" as its one and only test case.

The good news is you don't have to take my word for it: Nintendo repeatedly sent Miis of Nintendo executives DIRECTLY to you - including Mr. Tezuka. This is now my personal conspiracy: Takashi Tezuka designed Miis, change my mind.

Anyway, Jon was out this week. This was known ahead of time. We did not scheme up a replacement. Obviously, the price increase of Switch 2 leads the way; we would never avoid talking about the lead news story for roughly thirty minutes. We also talk about Tezuka's retirement, and touch on the investor questions.

After a break Gui and Greg have some New Business. Gui took advantage of exchange rates and purchased the Switch N64 controller while in Japan. He used it to play Sin and Punishment and Star Fox 64. He also is still playing The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy. Greg, fresh off defeating the most insidious challenges in Bellabel Park, is now trying to find pain in the embrace of Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound.

Email me.