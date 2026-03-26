Mario Galaxy Movie Wins US Weekend Box Office Again, Mario Movies Now Over 2 Billion Combined

And we can probably make it $2.1b once it opens in Japan.

It's another weekend of beaucoup de bucks for the Mario Galaxy movie, and the Nintendo / Illumination partnership has reached another major milestone.

The US box office returns for the third weekend of the co-production totaled roughly $36.5m to be the top film at the box office, and the Super Mario Galaxy movie has now made roughly $365.7m in the US alone since its April Fools Day launch. Worldwide, the total gross estimates at $750m, meaning the two Mario animated films combined have made more than US$2b in their theatrical runs.

The next major event for the Mario Galaxy movie is its Japanese launch this Friday (ahead of the Golden Week holidays): the original movie made the equivalent of $100m just in Japan in 2023.