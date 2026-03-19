Nintendo Downloads - April 16, 2026

Do you prefer your dolls made up as Miis or do you prefer one little one?

We've got another half-century opening on the eShop this week, headlined by your choice of a new Capcom (who have been, quite frankly, carrying the Switch 2 this year) property with Pragmata, or a rare first party Switch OG title in the form of viral purpose to have the Switch app on a smartphone in Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream. Both systems also get the culinary RPG Dosa Divas, but the Switch 2 is the only one that gets Mouse P.I. for now.

Apart from the game that hid Bill DeMott following his 2015 sacking from WWE for abusing women (you might remember him as Hugh Morris), there's also a first Western release of Spica Adventure from Taito.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Apart from the My Mario game Hello, Yoshi, we had another Taito game in Polaris in the Arcade Archives and Seicross in the Console Archives.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: You're good with Psycho World, it's a pure action game.

North America

Switch 2

Pragmata (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Mouse: P.I. For Hire ($29.99/$38.99)

Dosa Divas ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Under Par Golf Architect ($19.99/$25.99)

Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream ($59.99/$84.99)

For Luna The Bell Tolls ($24.99/$34.49: Saturday)

Before I Go ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Spica Adventure ($19.99/$27.99: Tuesday)

Dosa Divas ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Gecko Gods ($19.99/$27.00-)

The Day I Became a Bird ($19.99/$19.49)

Prince Date Diaries: A Fairy Tale Love ($19.90-/$29.90-)

Princess Date Diaries: A Fairy Tale Love ($19.90-/$29.90-)

A Storied Life: Tabitha ($14.99/$19.49: Tuesday)

Cleaning Up! ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Inhuman Resources: A Literary Machination ($14.99/$20.50-)

Lucky Tower Ultimate ($14.99/$19.49)

Kletka ($14.99/$14.99)

Fix & Flip: Dream House ($12.99/$17.59)

Smash It Wild ($11.99/$15.99)

Zoo Manager Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Nullstar: Solus ($9.99/$12.99)

ZPF ($9.99/$12.99)

Kamikaze Strike: FPV Drone ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Discovery 2 ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Decollate Decoration ($8.99/$12.59)

Can You Explain It? World History Test ($8.99/$11.49)

Japanese Culture Literacy Test ($8.99/$11.49)

Nationwide Academic Check Junior High Level ($8.99/$11.49)

Anthology of the Killer ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Death by Scrolling ($7.99/$10.49)

Without a Dawn ($7.99/$9.99)

Apocalypse Day: Survival Z - Craft & Build ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Make It! Gyoza ($7/$9.66)

EggConsole Psycho World MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Train Plus mini 1 ($6.16/$8.38)

Someday ($5.99/$7.79)

Zombie Brawl Slayer ($5.99/$8.50-)

Sunrock Lake ($5.99/$6.99: Friday)

Dog Jigsaw From Japan ($5.40-/$7.46)

Colorium ($5/$6.99: Saturday)

Pengilo ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

2048 Boys ($4.99/$6.99)

Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus ($4.99/$6.83)

Pixel Game Maker Series MagicalShot The AttackBump* ($4.99/$6.49)

Hyakki Fantasia Mini-Game Selection Vol 1 ($4.99/$4.99)

Zoo Orbs ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Find My Frogs ($3.99/$5.49)

Solitaire Legends - Card Masters ($2.99/$4.99)

Angel Rhapsody ($2.80-/$3.80-)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Following the announcement of a monster battling mode coming to Switch 2 next week in gaming magazines, No Man's Sky is 60% off until April 23. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Pragmata (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Mouse: P.I. For Hire (€29.99/£24.99)

Under Par Golf Architect (€19.99/£17.99)

Dosa Divas (€18.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream (€59.99/£49.99)

For Luna The Bell Tolls (€25.99/£23.99: Saturday)

Before I Go (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Spica Adventure (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Prince Date Diaries: A Fairy Tale Love (€19.90-/£17.90-)

Princess Date Diaries: A Fairy Tale Love (€19.90-/£17.90-)

Gecko Gods (€19.50-/£16.75)

Dosa Divas (€18.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

A Storied Life: Tabitha (€14.99/£: Tuesday)

Inhuman Resources: A Literary Machination (€14.99/£13.49)

Kletka (€14.99/£12.99)

Lucky Tower Ultimate (€14.99/£12.99)

The Day I Became a Bird (€14.99/£12.99)

Cleaning Up! (€13.99/£12.49: Wednesday)

Fix & Flip: Dream House (€12.99/£12.99)

Smash It Wild (€11.99/£10.99)

Zoo Manager Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

ZPF (€9.75/£8.50-)

Discovery 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Kamikaze Strike: FPV Drone (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Decollate Decoration (€8.99/£8.09)

Nullstar: Solus (€8.99/£7.99)

Anthology of the Killer (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Can You Explain It? World History Test (€7.99/£7.99)

Japanese Culture Literacy Test (€7.99/£7.99)

Nationwide Academic Check Junior High Level (€7.99/£7.99)

Apocalypse Day: Survival Z - Craft & Build (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Death by Scrolling (€7.79/£6.69)

Make It! Gyoza (€7.00-/£6.02)

Without a Dawn (€6.99/£6.29)

Zombie Brawl Slayer (€5.99/£5.99)

Sunrock Lake (€5.99/£4.99: Friday)

Someday (€5.89/£4.99)

EggConsole Psycho World MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Hyakki Fantasia Mini-Game Selection Vol 1 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Pengilo (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

2048 Boys (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Pixel Game Maker Series MagicalShot The AttackBump* (€4.99/£4.49)

Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus (€4.99/£4.49)

Zoo Orbs (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Colorium (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Dog Jigsaw From Japan (€4.59/£4.09: Wednesday)

Find My Frogs (€3.99/£3.49)

Solitaire Legends - Card Masters (€2.99/£2.99)

Angel Rhapsody (€2.80-/£2.50: Wednesday)

Japan

Switch 2

Mouse: P.I. For Hire (¥4950)

Dosa Divas (¥2300: Tuesday)

Under Par Golf Architect (¥2300)

Japan

Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream (¥7150)

For Luna The Bell Tolls (¥3500)

Prince Date Diaries: A Fairy Tale Love (¥3490)

Princess Date Diaries: A Fairy Tale Love (¥3490)

Bunny Garden 2 (¥3480)

UFO 50 (¥2980)

Dosa Divas (¥2300: Tuesday)

Before I Go (¥2300)

Gecko Gods (¥2100)

Cleaning Up! (¥1700)

Zoo Manager Simulator (¥1599)

Kamikaze Strike: FPV Drone (¥1559)

Smash It Wild (¥1430)

Apocalypse Day: Survival Z - Craft & Build (¥1299)

Anthology of the Killer (¥1295)

Formation Z MSX (¥1280)

ZPF (¥1200)

Nullstar: Solus (¥1100)

Decollate Decoration (¥990)

A Secret Test For Careless Mistakes (¥980)

Brain Training IQ Pattern Quiz (¥980)

Can You Become A Detective's Assistant? (¥980)

Click to Study Quiz: Basic Simplified Chinese Vocabulary (¥980)

Elementary School Test - Family Edition (¥980)

Nationwide Academic Check Junior High Level (¥980)

Loan Shark (¥950)

Death by Scrolling (¥920)

EggConsole Psycho World MSX2 (¥880)

Someday (¥800)

Hyakki Fantasia Mini-Game Selection Vol 1 (¥750)

2048 Boys (¥749)

Make It! Gyoza (¥700)

Find My Frogs (¥630)

Pixel Game Maker Series MagicalShot The AttackBump* (¥550)

Dog Jigsaw From Japan (¥500)

Pengilo (¥500)

Solitaire Legends - Card Masters (¥500)

Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus (¥499)

Zoo Orbs (¥499)

Unsolved Mystery (¥420)

Angel Rhapsody (¥400)