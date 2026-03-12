Nintendo Downloads - April 9, 2026

There's a three headed dragon meme with the abilities of the Z-A starters. "It's always sunny!" "Slash is a Dragon move!" "Uh, Mold Breaker?"

Get your Incineroar and Amoongus ready because we're going to be dealing with the Society of Battle Connoisseurs this week with the release of Pokemon Champions, a game that might qualify me for my first Worlds in 2027 (assuming the tourney isn't in gestures wildly since I won't be able to enter the country). In Pokemon side story news, Colosseum and XD developes Genius Sonority are bringing The Denpa Men (F2P version) for the Switch 2, and "People of Note" is an RPG from Annapurna (version unknown) which bills itself as an RPG musical.

For the Switch, a busy yet quiet week apart from Champions (47 games), though WayForward is getting into the scrolling shooter realm with Sigma Star Saga DX.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Content Warning from Landfall (and Haste from the same dev), with the Legacy of Kain duology announced in Sony's last Direct-like substance also dropped. The Archives title was SNK returning with Master of Syougi... a shogi game. Not even CLOSE to translated.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's a sequel where the original was a "hell no", so it's true for the sequel too.

North America

Switch 2

People of Note (US$24.99/C$32.49; Tuesday)

Demon Castle Story ($19.99/$24.00)

The New Denpa Men (free to start: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Demon Castle Story ($3.99/$6.00)

Switch

Arcadia Fallen II ($29.95/$38.99)

Incantation ($24.99/$32.90: Wednesday)

Timo Ball Beats ($22.00/$30.50)

Sigma Star Saga DX ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Tears Revolude ($19.99/$27.99)

Tamashika ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Maid-Sama Cafe: Anime Boy Services In Cute Outfits ($19.90/$29.90)

Maid-Sama Cafe: Anime Girl Services In Cute Outfits ($19.90/$29.90)

Shika-Q ($15.99/$22.28)

ChainStaff ($14.99/$20.99: Wednesday)

Brave Rounds ($14.99/$19.49)

Beyond Words ($14.99/$18.99)

Football Cup 2026 ($14.99/$19.99)

Skautfold: Moonless Night ($14.99/$18.99)

Demon Castle Story ($14.00/$18.00)

Eko and the Bewitched Lands ($12.99/$17.72: Tuesday)

Froggonit ($9.99/$13.61)

Sp(l/r)ite ($9.99/$12.99)

The Confinement ($9.99/$12.99)

Veins of Darkness Horror ($9.99/$13.49: Friday)

Xtreme Drift Racing Simulator ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Guts 'n Grunts ($9.99/$9.99: Friday)

Viking Farm ($9.99/$10.99: Saturday)

Cat Doctor: For Loyal Servants ($8.99/$11.49)

Gentle Classical Music Quiz For Grown-Ups ($8.99/$11.49)

Geo Brain Boost! World Map Silhouette Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

National Adult General Knowledge Selection Test ($8.99/$11.49)

Science Literary Check for Adults ($8.99/$11.49)

Which Era Is This? Japanese History Era Guess Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Which Era Is This? World History Era Guess Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

You'd Be Surprised!? Everyday English Vocabulary Fill-in-the-Blank Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Hidden Around The World ($7.99/$10.71: Monday)

EggConsole Schwarzschild II PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

TR-49 ($6.99/$6.99: Tuesday)

Ninjora Echoes ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Zumba - Treasures of Marble Island ($4.99/$8.00)

Killer Toys ($4.99/$6.99)

Solid Void - Topsy Turvy World ($4.99/$6.99)

Sumo Rumble ($4.99/$6.99)

Legends Aligned: Land of Order ($4.99/$6.83)

SwooshCat ($4.99/$6.49)

Nature's Question ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Samurai Obby ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Empire Hike ($4.99/$5.99: Saturday)

Spot Challenge Vol 1 ($3.99/$5.49)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Hujeong Auditorium ($1.00/$1.37)

Pokemon Champions (free to start: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak bundle is $9.99 until April 16. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

People of Note (€23.99/£19.99; Tuesday)

Demon Castle Story (€15.99/£13.00: Wednesday)

The New Denpa Men (free to start: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Demon Castle Story (€3.99/£3)

Switch

Anime School Love: Her Teacher's Secret Lesson (€29.99/£26.99)

Arcadia Fallen II (€28.99/£25.99)

Incantation (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Sigma Star Saga DX (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Tears Revolude (€19.99/£17.99)

Timo Ball Beats (€19.99/£17.999)

Maid-Sama Cafe: Anime Boy Services In Cute Outfits (€19.90/£17.90)

Maid-Sama Cafe: Anime Girl Services In Cute Outfits (€19.90/£17.90)

ChainStaff (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Beyond Words (€14.99/£13.29)

Football Cup 2026 (€14.99/£13.49)

Skautfold: Moonless Night (€14.99/£13.49)

Shika-Q (€14.95/£12.60)

Brave Rounds (€14.79/£13.29)

Demon Castle Story (€13.00/£11.69: Wednesday)

Eko and the Bewitched Lands (€12.99/£11.69: Tuesday)

The Confinement (€9.99/£8.99)

Guts 'n Grunts (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Veins of Darkness Horror (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Froggonit (€8.59/£7.69)

Sp(l/r)ite (€8.44/£7.50)

Cat Doctor: For Loyal Servants (€7.99/£7.99)

Gentle Classical Music Quiz For Grown-Ups (€7.99/£7.99)

Geo Brain Boost! World Map Silhouette Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

National Adult General Knowledge Selection Test (€7.99/£7.99)

Science Literary Check for Adults (€7.99/£7.99)

Which Era Is This? Japanese History Era Guess Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Which Era Is This? World History Era Guess Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

You'd Be Surprised!? Everyday English Vocabulary Fill-in-the-Blank Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Xtreme Drift Racing Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

TR-49 (€6.99/£6.99: Tuesday)

EggConsole Schwarzschild II PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Train Plus mini 1 (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Ninjora Echoes (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Sumo Rumble (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Killer Toys (€4.99/£4.99)

Zumba - Treasures of Marble Island (€4.99/£4.99)

Legends Aligned: Land of Order (€4.99/£4.49)

Solid Void - Topsy Turvy World (€4.99/£4.49)

SwooshCat (€4.99/£3.99)

Nature's Question (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Samurai Obby (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Empire Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Spot Challenge Vol 1 (€3.99/£3.49)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Hujeong Auditorium (€1.00/£0.89)

Pokemon Champions (free to start: Wednesday)

Japan

Switch 2

People of Note (¥2900; Tuesday)

Demon Castle Story (¥2000)

The New Denpa Men (free to start: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Demon Castle Story (¥500)

Switch

Memories Off: Sousou - Break out of my shell (¥7480)

Incantation (¥3500)

Maid-Sama Cafe: Anime Boy Services In Cute Outfits (¥3490)

Maid-Sama Cafe: Anime Girl Services In Cute Outfits (¥3490)

Shika-Q (¥2420)

Eko and the Bewitched Lands (¥2040)

Veins of Darkness Horror (¥1580)

Tears Revolude (¥1540: Friday)

Aureole - Wings of Hope (¥1500)

Demon Castle Story (¥1500)

Brave Rounds (¥1490)

Tobu Tojo Line- Railway Destination Sign Simulator (¥1400)

Xtreme Drift Racing Simulator (¥1390)

Resurrection Ceremony (¥1300)

Hidden Around The World (¥1200)

Ninjora Echoes (¥990: Friday)

Advamced Guide to Everyday Trivia (¥980)

Can You Explain It? World History Test (¥980)

Cat Doctor: For Loyal Servants (¥980)

Common Sense or Nonsense? (¥980)

Eko and the Bewitched Lands (¥980)

Geo Brain Boost! World Map Silhouette Quiz (¥980)

Japanese Culture as General Knowledge (¥980)

Learn English Prepositions With Illustrations (¥980)

Maid Girl Gacha Simulator: Maid Card Collection (¥980)

Mystery Solving IQ Quiz 2 (¥980)

National Adult General Knowledge Selection Test (¥980)

Nationwide Elementary School Student General Knowledge Check (¥980)

Psychopath Test (¥980)

Zumba - Treasures of Marble Island (¥910)

Killer Toys (¥800)

Sumo Rumble (¥749)

SwooshCat (¥600)

Legends Aligned: Land of Order (¥499)

Nature's Question (¥499)

Forensic Investigator's Scientific Mystery (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Hujeong Auditorium (¥150)

Pokemon Champions (free to start: Wednesday)