Pokemon Champions Launching April 8, Receiving Day 1 Switch 2 Update

Spoilers: It will take about 2 battles for Incineroar to show up.

The official game of the 2026 Pokemon World Championships (video game division) will be live in a couple of weeks.

The Switch version of Pokemon Champions - the free-to-start battling centerpiece announced last year - will be available on Switch. A day 1 patch for the download on Switch 2 will offer enhanced visual performance.

The game will support transfer of existing Pokemon from Pokemon Home (including the ability to use Pokemon from Pokemon Go, though under Champions rules) or will offer Pokemon rental via Victory Points earned in battles. A battle pass and optional soundtrack songs will be offered for purchase.